All Things Bama Podcast: Reaction to Preseason Polls, Fall Camp Heats Up After First Scrimmage

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham to react to the preseason AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and discuss takeaways after the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage last weekend.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is set to speak with the media on Thursday. What should Alabama fans expect from the team's newest signal caller?

What were the biggest surprises of the AP Top 25? Should Clemson be No. 2 instead of Oklahoma? What top-10 team is most likely to finish the season unranked? Which of the top-5 teams has the hardest schedule in 2021?

Martin and Windham also dive into what they have heard coming out of the first scrimmage of fall camp. Who is shining and performing well? Who could become breakout stars in 2021 and which newcomers could see action sooner rather than later?

