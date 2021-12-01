All Things Bama Podcast: State of Crimson Tide Going Into SEC Championship Plus CFB Coaching Carousel

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

After a wild Iron Bowl that saw Alabama beat Auburn in four overtimes over the weekend, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell on the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss where the Crimson Tide is at heading into its massive meeting with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m, CBS).

What does the running back situation look like if Brian Robinson Jr. can’t suit up against the Bulldogs? Can the Crimson Tide get a running game going versus Georgia’s stout defensive line? What will Alabama’s offensive line look like on Saturday?

Martin and Blackwell dissect the game from every angle including which matchup will be most exciting to watch.

Who has the edge, Alabama’s wide receivers or Georgia’s secondary? Will the Crimson Tide’s defense stifle Stetson Bennett and company like it did in 2020?

Finally, what about all the new coaching changes in college football that have shaken up the sport? Does Brian Kelly to LSU scare Alabama fans? Will Lincoln Riley rebuild USC and get the Trojans back on the forefront of the national landscape?

