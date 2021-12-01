Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

All Things Bama Podcast: State of Crimson Tide Going Into SEC Championship Plus CFB Coaching Carousel

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
Author:

After a wild Iron Bowl that saw Alabama beat Auburn in four overtimes over the weekend, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell on the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss where the Crimson Tide is at heading into its massive meeting with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m, CBS). 

What does the running back situation look like if Brian Robinson Jr. can’t suit up against the Bulldogs? Can the Crimson Tide get a running game going versus Georgia’s stout defensive line? What will Alabama’s offensive line look like on Saturday? 

Martin and Blackwell dissect the game from every angle including which matchup will be most exciting to watch. 

Who has the edge, Alabama’s wide receivers or Georgia’s secondary? Will the Crimson Tide’s defense stifle Stetson Bennett and company like it did in 2020? 

Read More

Finally, what about all the new coaching changes in college football that have shaken up the sport? Does Brian Kelly to LSU scare Alabama fans? Will Lincoln Riley rebuild USC and get the Trojans back on the forefront of the national landscape? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts

Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: State of Crimson Tide Going Into SEC Championship Plus CFB Coaching Carousel

59 seconds ago
Calvin Ridley
Bama/NFL

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 13

59 seconds ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

1 hour ago
Will Anderson and Jordan Davis
All Things Bama

Game-Wreckers: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia's Jordan Davis Vie for the Unthinkable

3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Clencher
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Will-ing the Heisman

4 hours ago
Alabama receiver Amari Cooper with a big catch against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 1, 2021

10 hours ago
Hannah Barber vs. Memphis
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Posts Commanding Victory Over Memphis, 71-44

15 hours ago
Tim Smith
All Things Bama

CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 3 After Iron Bowl

14 hours ago