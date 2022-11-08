Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: The Good, Bad and Ugly of Alabama's Busy Weekend

BamaCentral's trio of writers discuss what's next for multiple Alabama sports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this episode, Mason, Katie and Joey discuss what's next for Alabama football after the loss to LSU, soccer's preparation for the NCAA Tournament, and early expectations for basketball.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round

By Anthony Sisco
110722_MBB_MillerBr_Longwood_CL0564
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Freshmen are as Good as Advertised

By Joey Blackwell
110722_WBB_Team_AlabamaAM_CL4400
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Nate Oats and Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54

By Katie Windham
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) heads to the locker room after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-32 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
USATSI_19382128
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Shares Areas Alabama Can Improve from First Win

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) jumps to shoot as Longwood Lancers forward Jesper Granlund (35) attempts to block him at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game
All Things Bama

Blue Collar Toughness Showed Up When Shots Weren't Falling for Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
110722_WBB_DavisBr_AlabamaAM_CL3862
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Picked Up Where She Left Off in Season-Opening Victory

By Blake Byler