All Things Bama Podcast: The Sports Trifecta

The thick of football, postseason soccer and the start of basketball are all coming together
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On the 200th episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, Mason, Katie and Joey preview Alabama’s matchup against LSU, Crimson Tide soccer begin postseason play, and basketball kicks off in less than a week.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

