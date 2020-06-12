All Things Bama Podcast: What Do the Positive COVID-19 Tests Mean for Alabama Football?

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by Bama Central editor Christopher Walsh to break down the news of current Crimson Tide players testing positive for COVID-19.

What does it all mean for college football's regular season? Could we see coaches wearing masks on the sidelines? Could there be a second wave?

The two discuss what precautions and measures the university is taking to ensure player and coaches' healthy and safety and the six-week preseason plan that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee passed on Thursday.

We also dive into who will be the next SEC coach to win their first national championship. Will it be Georgia's Kirby Smart? Or what about Florida's Dan Mullen? Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Keith McCants, and more.

