All Things Bama Podcast: What is Alabama Basketball’s Ceiling in 2021-22?

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to address the issues surrounding Alabama football and preview the Crimson Tide’s 2021-22 basketball season following its season-opening 93-64 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

After squeaking by LSU last weekend, what is the main issue with the second-ranked Crimson Tide? Could there be any personnel changes in the coming weeks?

Does sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. belong in the Heisman Trophy race? Could his leadership elevate the Alabama defense to another College Football Playoff appearance?

Martin and Blackwell also give their predictions for how the Southeastern Conference basketball season will shape out.

What is the ceiling for Alabama basketball this year? Is it another Sweet 16 appearance? What about the Final Four? Which players will break out over the coming months? Who are the biggest threats to the Crimson Tide’s title defense?

