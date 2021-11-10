Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
All Things Bama Podcast: What is Alabama Basketball’s Ceiling in 2021-22?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to address the issues surrounding Alabama football and preview the Crimson Tide’s 2021-22 basketball season following its season-opening 93-64 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night. 

After squeaking by LSU last weekend, what is the main issue with the second-ranked Crimson Tide? Could there be any personnel changes in the coming weeks?

Does sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. belong in the Heisman Trophy race? Could his leadership elevate the Alabama defense to another College Football Playoff appearance?

Martin and Blackwell also give their predictions for how the Southeastern Conference basketball season will shape out. 

What is the ceiling for Alabama basketball this year? Is it another Sweet 16 appearance? What about the Final Four? Which players will break out over the coming months? Who are the biggest threats to the Crimson Tide’s title defense? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

