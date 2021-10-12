All Things Bama Podcast: Where Does Alabama Need to Improve the Most Following Loss to Texas A&M?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director and college football analyst John Garcia Jr. joins host Tyler Martin to assess the Crimson Tide’s most recent loss to Texas A&M over the weekend.

Where does Alabama need to improve the most? What threat does Mississippi State pose and how will the Crimson Tide respond?

Martin and Garcia deep dive into what position groups Alabama needs to see more production from and what the path to the College Football Playoff looks like moving forward.

Are Alabama and Georgia still on a collision course to meet in Atlanta? At the midpoint of the season, what would be the most chaotic playoff scenarios?

Garcia also breaks down where Alabama is on the recruiting trail in the class of 2022 after the recent commitment of tight end Jaleel Skinner.

Will Alabama finish with the top ranked class? After his de-commitment from Miami (FL), will cornerback Tre’quon Fegans land with Coach Nick Saban and company?

