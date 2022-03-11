All Things Bama Podcast: Which Player Has Most to Gain This Spring?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Spring football begins for Alabama football on Friday afternoon, and on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Tony Tsoukalas break it all down from every angle including position battles, depth chart and more.

Which player has the most to prove this spring? What position battle is the most interesting? How will the depth chart shake out? What are the early expectations for this team? How will Nick Saban teach this group to not waste a failure? Is Alabama by far the most talented team returning in 2022?

2022 Alabama Football Spring Practice

Friday, March 11

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Friday, April 8

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

*Saturday, April 16

* = A-Day Game