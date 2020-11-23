All Things Bama Podcast: Who Are the Four Best Teams in College Football?

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell recap the latest weekend in the Southeastern Conference including putting the final touches on the Crimson Tide's 63-3 win over Kentucky.

The two also dive into the Heisman race and where quarterback Mac Jones stands after Justin Fields' three-interception day against Indiana and Clemson's postponement.

Should wideout DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris be receiving more recognition for college football's most prestigious honor?

It is also officially Iron Bowl week so Martin and Blackwell offer an early look into the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

Along with Alabama, who will make the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's top four on Tuesday night?

Find out who Martin and Blackwell think are the most deserving teams to make the playoff currently, ahead of the first rankings release, on the All Things Bama Podcast.

