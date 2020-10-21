All Things Bama Podcast: Who in the SEC Can Stop Alabama?

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell break down the impact of Alex Tchikou's injury on the men's basketball team, recap the past weekend in the SEC, and take a trip down memory lane to relive some of the best moments in rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee.

What does Tchikou's Achilles injury mean for the Crimson Tide and how can it overcome it? Who will need to step up in his absence? How are practices going for the team since they started last week?

Is there anyone in the SEC that can stop Alabama? Who are the toughest opponents left on the Crimson Tide's schedule? How likely is a 10-0 regular season?

While Alabama aims to get its 14th straight win over Tennessee this weekend, what are your favorite moments in this rivalry? Martin and Blackwell share their favorite moments between this two historic programs.

