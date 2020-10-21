SI.com
Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Who in the SEC Can Stop Alabama?

Tyler Martin

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell break down the impact of Alex Tchikou's injury on the men's basketball team, recap the past weekend in the SEC, and take a trip down memory lane to relive some of the best moments in rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee. 

What does Tchikou's Achilles injury mean for the Crimson Tide and how can it overcome it? Who will need to step up in his absence? How are practices going for the team since they started last week?

Is there anyone in the SEC that can stop Alabama? Who are the toughest opponents left on the Crimson Tide's schedule? How likely is a 10-0 regular season? 

While Alabama aims to get its 14th straight win over Tennessee this weekend, what are your favorite moments in this rivalry? Martin and Blackwell share their favorite moments between this two historic programs. 

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

