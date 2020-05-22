All Things Bama Podcast: Who is the Best Returning QB in the SEC in 2020?

On the staff episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the returning quarterbacks for the 2020 season in the Southeastern Conference.

Before the two get into that, the dissect the NCAA's ruling to allow on-campus voluntary workouts starting on June 1. How much closer are we to football season happening as normal?

With Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Jake Fromm gone, will there be a dip in quarterback play across the SEC? Who will have a Joe Burrow-like rise next season? Does Mac Jones belong in the discussion of best quarterback in the SEC, only having started four games a season ago?

Martin and Blackwell also rank their top-five signal callers. Spoiler alert: they both think Jones should be in the top three. The two also debate where Bo Nix should be in this conversation.

Find out the rest of our rankings and everything else we discussed on the All Things Bama Podcast. We are trying a new video edition of the show, which you can watch above or you can listen to just the audio portion below.

