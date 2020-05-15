All Things Bama Podcast: Who is Your All-Time Crimson Tide Starting Five?

Host of the All Things Bama Podcast, Tyler Martin, is joined by BamaCentral contributor Cary Clark to draft their all-time Crimson Tide starting five's.

Before they dive into the draft, the two discuss Taulia Tagovailoa and what he might do in the transfer portal. Is Miami or FIU, the obvious answer, or does Maryland and Mike Locksley have a realistic shot at landed the younger Tagovailoa?

Coach Nick Saban and company could be on the verge of another commitment on Friday evening in 2021 four-star safety Kaine Williams. Martin and Clark dive into Williams and what the Louisiana native could bring to the table for the Crimson Tide.

In the first round of the basketball draft on the show, Clark had the first overall pick and he selected Antonio McDyess, while Martin chose Collin Sexton with his first selection.

