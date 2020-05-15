Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Who is Your All-Time Crimson Tide Starting Five?

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Host of the All Things Bama Podcast, Tyler Martin, is joined by BamaCentral contributor Cary Clark to draft their all-time Crimson Tide starting five's. 

Before they dive into the draft, the two discuss Taulia Tagovailoa and what he might do in the transfer portal. Is Miami or FIU, the obvious answer, or does Maryland and Mike Locksley have a realistic shot at landed the younger Tagovailoa? 

Coach Nick Saban and company could be on the verge of another commitment on Friday evening in 2021 four-star safety Kaine Williams. Martin and Clark dive into Williams and what the Louisiana native could bring to the table for the Crimson Tide. 

In the first round of the basketball draft on the show, Clark had the first overall pick and he selected Antonio McDyess, while Martin chose Collin Sexton with his first selection. 

Let us know in our forum page, tweet at the Bama Central account (@BamaCentral) or the comments below, which team you think would win. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Kolby Robinson and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Assume Anything Regarding Taulia Tagovailoa In The NCAA Transfer Portal

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports for May 13, 2020, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

BillEnright

Just A Minute: What's More Important, The Well-Being Of The Schools Or The Students, Athletes?

Regardless of which side of the debate you're on, college football has the same money versus lives issue as the rest of the United States

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Bama Legend Joe Namath

One of the Alabama all-time greats is still revered

J. Bank

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Johnny Mack Brown

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Johnny Mack Brown

Christopher Walsh

Alabama, SEC Plan To Be As Cautious And Patient As Possible During Crazy Time In College Football

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports takes a strong look where does college football stand amidst this global crisis?

Christopher Walsh

SEC Presidents to Vote on When Student-Athletes Can Return to Campus

Per a report from the Advocate, SEC presidents will vote on when student-athletes can return to campus

Tyler Martin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Dreams of Glory in Green Bay (Bart Starr) vs. Back to Work, Joe Namath!

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list. The matchup: Bart Starr vs. Joe Namath, with an assist from Ann Margaret

Christopher Walsh

2022 OL Kanaya Charlton Emotional After Offer From Alabama: "I Never Thought This Would Happen"

2022 offensive guard and Peach State product Kanaya Charlton details his reaction after receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide and if he could see himself in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: There's A Wall There

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco