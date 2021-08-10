All Things Bama Podcast: Will Alabama Have A Heisman Finalist in 2021? Plus Other Burning Questions as Fall Camp Continues

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham joins host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss how the Crimson Tide’s fall camp has fared through four practices.

After attending two of those workouts, Windham shares her perspective and what she is wanting to see from this Alabama team for the rest of the preseason.

The two also dive into different storylines including will Alabama have a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021? How many individual awards will the Crimson Tide bring in this season? Will running back Brian Robinson Jr. eclipse 1,000 yards? Is another undefeated regular season in store for Nick Saban and company?

