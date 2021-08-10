Sports Illustrated home
All Things Bama Podcast: Will Alabama Have A Heisman Finalist in 2021? Plus Other Burning Questions as Fall Camp Continues

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham joins host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss how the Crimson Tide’s fall camp has fared through four practices. 

After attending two of those workouts, Windham shares her perspective and what she is wanting to see from this Alabama team for the rest of the preseason. 

The two also dive into different storylines including will Alabama have a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021? How many individual awards will the Crimson Tide bring in this season? Will running back Brian Robinson Jr. eclipse 1,000 yards? Is another undefeated regular season in store for Nick Saban and company? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama spring practice, March 19, 2021
