All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Crimson Tide Offense Be More Run-Heavy in 2020? Plus Other Questions to Ask During Fall Camp

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into the Crimson Tide's first five practices of fall camp, react to what we have heard so far from players and coaches, and discuss what Tuscaloosa's rise in COVID-19 cases means to the football program. 

Could we see Alabama go back to a run-heavy offense in 2020? Will the Crimson Tide's pass rush come through this season and wreak havoc upfront? Will Pete Golding's vision for the defense come to fruition? What are we going to be looking for after Alabama's first scrimmage of the year on Saturday? 

The school has put a stop to in-person activities for the next 14 days and bars are closed. Will that stop the spread of COVID-19? How can schools mitigate and manage positive tests throughout the season? Is optimism continuing to grow?  

Find out on this week's All Things Bama Podcast. Stay tuned for a very special guest on Friday's show!

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

CrimsonTikes