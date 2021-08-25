August 25, 2021
All Things Bama Podcast: Will The Newly-Formed “Alliance” Fail?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!
On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell to discuss Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley, COVID-19 vaccine mandates for entering stadiums and The Alliance formed by the Big Ten, PAC-12 and ACC. 

Alabama coach Nick Saban had some sharp words for Billingsley over the weekend following the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage of fall camp. Should there be any concern over Billingsley prior to Alabama’s first game of the year against Miami in Atlanta?

On Tuesday, LSU announced that it will require fans to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or produce a negative PCR test prior to entering Tiger Stadium this fall. Is this smart? Should Alabama and other SEC schools take the same precaution? 

Three of biggest leagues in college athletics, the Big 10, ACC and PAC-12, formally announced their alliance this week in response to the shifting landscape across the NCAA. What does this mean for the SEC? How will this all play out?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Link to Apple Podcasts

All Things Bama

