All Things CW: Alabama Already Throwing More to Running Backs Before Adding Jahmyr Gibbs

Taking a closer look at Alabama's all-purpose yards leaders, Nick Saban made sure a report couldn't be used against him in recruiting, and bad news for remaining NFL free agents.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Let's start with a disclaimer, and make it very clear that in no way are we suggesting a record chase may be imminent.

Yes, Jahmyr Gibbs is off to a good start at Alabama after transferring in from Georgia Tech.

And yes, the running back situation is a little convoluted. Trey Sanders got back in the mix last season following his horrific car accident. Both Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are coming off knee injuries. Jamarion Miller and incoming Emmanuel Henderson are unproven true freshmen.

And yes, Gibbs accumulated 1,805 total yards last season as a sophomore, the second most in Georgia Tech single-season history. He rushed for 746 yards on 143 carries and four touchdowns while adding 470 yards and two scores on 36 receptions, and also contributed 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one special-teams touchdown.

The numbers are impressive. However, Gibbs has had just one scrimmage with his new teammates, and still a lot to learn and earn. We're a long way from knowing what his regular roles might be.

Nevertheless, it did get us wondering about a number of things, like which running back has caught the most passes during the Nick Saban era, and how some of the leaders in all-purpose yards stack up.

We'll start with the former, and the player who left as Alabama's all-time rushing king, Najee Harris.

Over his four years with the Crimson Tide, Harris caught 80 passes for 781 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

He led the team in receptions out of the backfield twice, and his 43 catches in 2020 were the most in a single-season since 2007.

Most Receptions by Running Back, Saban Era

2007: Terry Grant, 26 catches-176 yards

2008: Glen Coffee, 16-118

2009: Mark Ingram II, 32-334

2010: Trent Richardson, 23-266

2011: Trent Richardson, 29-338

2012: Eddie Lacy, 22-189

2013: T.J. Yeldon, 20-183

2014: T.J. Yeldon, 15-180

2015: Kenyan Drake, 29-276

2016: Josh Jacobs, 14-156

2017: Bo Scarbrough, 17-109

2018: Damien Harris, 22-204

2019: Najee Harris, 27-304

2020: Najee Harris, 43-425

2021: Brian Robinson Jr., 35-396

What's interesting is who had the second-most in a single season, Brian Robinson Jr. last year. So while Alabama has been throwing more of late, the running backs have been part of that progression.

It's only with that perspective we point out the following: If Gibbs could match his 1,805 all-purpose yards from last season at Alabama it would be sixth on the Crimson Tide's all-time list, and fourth during the Saban era.

Saban-Era All-Purpose Yards, Season Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Henry, 2015 (2,219 rushing, 91 receiving), 2,310 DeVonta Smith, 2020 (1,856 receiving, 237 punt returns, 52 kickoff returns, 6 rushing), 2,151 Trent Richardson, 2011 (1,679 rushing, 338 receiving, 66 kickoff returns), 2,083 Mark Ingram II, 2009 (1,658 rushing, 334 receiving), 1,992 Najee Harris, 2020 (1,466 rushing, 425 receiving), 1,891 Saban-Era All-Purpose Yards, Career Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Najee Harris, 2017-20 (3,843 rushing, 781 receiving), 4.624 Trent Richardson, 2009-11 (3,130 rushing, 730 receiving, 720 kickoff returns), 4,580 DeVonta Smith, 2017-20 (3,965 receiving, 237 punt returns, 52 kickoff returns, 6 rushing), 4,260 Javier Arenas, 2006-09 (2,166 kickoff returns, 1,752 punt returns, 86 interception returns), 4,006 Mark Ingram II, 2008-10 (3,261 rushing, 670 receiving, 45 kickoff returns), 3,976 Alabama All-Purpose Yards Per Game, Season Alabama Athletics Bobby Humphrey (2,016 yards in 12 games), 1986, 168.0 DeVonta Smith (2,0151 yards in 13 games), 2020, 165.5 David Palmer (1,961 yards in 12 games), 1993, 163.4 Shaun Alexander (1,796 yards in 12 games), 1999, 163.3 Bobby Humphrey (1,781 yards in 11 games), 1987, 161.9 Trent Richardson (2,083 yards in 13 games), 2011, 160.2 Derrick Henry (2,310 yards in 15 games), 2015, 154.0 Najee Harris (1,891 yards in 13 games), 2020, 145.46 Trent Richardson (1,600 yards in 11 games), 2010, 145.45 Mark Ingram II (1,992 yards in 10 games), 2009, 142.3 Alabama All-Purpose Yards Per Game, Career RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports Bobby Humphrey (4,958 yards in 35 games), 1985-88, 141.7 Jameson Williams (1,947 yards in 15 games), 2021, 129.8 Shaud Williams (3,310 yards in 26 games), 2002-03, 127.3 David Palmer (3,916 yards in 32 games), 1991-93, 122.4 Siran Stacy (2,780 yards in 23 games), 1989-91, 120.9 Trent Richardson (4,580 yards in 38 games), 2009-11, 120.5 Johnny Musso (3,236 yards in 30 games), 1969-71, 107.8 Shaun Alexander (4,433 yards in 42 games), 1996-99, 105.5 Mark Ingram II (3,976 yards in 39 games), 2008-09, 101.9

Going back to Najee Harris, he finished his career with 718 touches for 4,624 yards and 57 touchdowns. Even though he never returned a kick or punt, he's Alabama's all-purpose yards leader under Saban.

However, he's not the program's all-time leader.

From 1985-88 Bobby Humphrey tallied 4,958 yards (3,420 rushing, 523 receiving, 1,015 kickoff returns). Harris is second, with Richardson third and Shaun Alexander fifth at 4,433 (3,565 rushing, 778 receiving, 90 kickoff returns).

A couple of final notes about all-purpose yards:

• Note that the career all-time average only has three players from the Saban years.

• We're not sure if Alabama will count Jameson Williams among the career all-purpose yards per game leaders since he only played one season with the Crimson Tide. Nevertheless, he set the one-and-done benchmark for the program moving forward.

• How impressive is that DeVonta Smith had more all-purpose yards than the other two players who won the Heisman Trophy, Henry and Ingram, at wide receiver?

• Or that Javier Arenas is fourth in career all-purpose yards among Saban-era players, and sixth overall when he didn't play on offense?

Alston Numbers

Saban was quick to try and get out in front of a story this week, about whether or not Alabama paid its players academic bonuses.

ESPN surveyed 130 FBS athletic departments about Alston payments, which is now legal following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the NCAA v. Alston case. It listed 22 schools that plan to give up to $5,980 per year, but Alabama was not among them.

"We pay our players that, we paid them last semester, we’re paying them this semester," he said. "I don’t know where some of those things come from."

ESPN says Alabama didn't respond to its survey. Alabama, which is notoriously vague when it comes to scholarship information, claims it did and the problem was with the questionnaire.

Nevertheless, the report indicated that “34 respondents said they have not yet decided if or when they will start to pay academic bonuses, 20 said they will not make bonus payments this year, but plan to make them in the future, 15 indicated they have no plans to pay academic bonuses and 10 responded to public records requests by saying they have no relevant documents of a plan to share, or by providing documents that disclosed no information about an existing plan to make academic bonus payments."

So why did Saban bring it up before even being asked about the topic during a press conference? Simple, it could be used against the Crimson Tide in recruiting, especially in the Southeastern Conference.

For example, Mississippi State didn't just confirm that it pays academic bonuses, it published its own story on the details.

The lone SEC school that said it was still undecided on bonus payments: Georgia.

5 Things That Got Our Attention This Week Is the summer of change is at hand? Photo courtesy of SEC Network SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had some interesting comments over the past view days, including on some of the obstacles facing the NCAA Transformation Committee. "Keeping things like they’ve always been is not really an option," he told Sports Business Journal. "Whether that’s understood or internalized, it’s an obstacle. The other obstacle is jumping to conclusions. ‘Is there going to be a breakaway? Are you going to change March Madness?’ It’s not necessarily an impediment, but it’s just things that have to be overcome with communication and information." Sankey did the interview the day after the Super Bowl, which he attended in Los Angeles as SoFi Stadium will host the 2023 National Championship Game. He called the venue "pretty magnificent." While there, he met Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. When asked about speculation that the playoff expansion deal would have been completed had Mike Slive and Jim Delaney still been involved, he said: "...the reality is that Mike and Jim aren’t the commissioners any longer, so it is up to those who are in those roles currently to figure out our present and our future. I’ve had the opportunity to have conversations with Jim, and I have a great deal of respect for him. I understand he has some relationships from a consulting standpoint, which is not something for me to speak to, but again, Mike and Jim aren’t commissioners at this point." Overall, Sankey said that playoff expansion isn't actively being discussed among the commissioners, at least not right now. Sankey was also on the Paul Finebaum Show: "Between now and August we should be able to say 'we can manage transfers differently' or else 'the current system is what it's going to be.'" Transfer portal is like NFL free agency on steroids ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren talked to a number of college football personnel directors about the transfer portal, which one Power 5 official called: "It's a s--- show. Imagine it's like the NFL and every person was potentially a free agent after every season. How do you build a culture at that point when you're rebuilding every offseason? We've had to start thinking more like NFL teams and adapt to how we do everything." With the open nature of the portal, how official visits are allocated is a balance as one director noted: "Once you get into November, having an idea of how many official visits you're going to dedicate to transfers, how many to high school kids and how many spots are in your signing class do you want to be high school kids or transfers. Sending the head coach on the road and to where, it's adding a much bigger pool to all the limited amount of time we have." On the influence of NIL, another explained: "I think it's a huge factor for these kids. I think the crazy thing is that some calls we used to get were, 'Hey, this player might be hitting the portal, will you guys be interested?' And now, a lot of calls are, 'Hey, this player's about to hit the portal, here's how much it's going to cost in NIL deals. You want them to come there?'" One school official noted that tampering has gotten so bad that he estimated 80 percent of players have already made a decision before entering the portal. First team-wide merchandise deal The Florida softball team, which Alabama is visiting this weekend, has launched its own custom merchandise story in partnership with Make Your Move. According to SANIL (Student-Athlete NIL on athleticdirectoru.com), the Gators were the first to ink an NIL merchandise deal that benefits an entire team. Hitching to this horse, literally Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK Taking full advantage of where he plays college football, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has signed an NIL deal with Claiborne Farm as a sponsor of Preakness winner War of Will. The deal included a “multimedia advertising campaign that will center on the athleticism of both football players and Thoroughbred horses." Claiborne Farm President Arthur Hancock in a release: “Having a star quarterback help promote one of our young and promising stallions is a way of advertising that we think provides a perfect synergy of our brands. Will’s athleticism and performance displayed on the football field mirrors what we saw with War of Will on the racetrack and the reason he is such an exciting stallion prospect.” If you're wondering if the Bourbon Trail had been an option, Levis is 22. Oh yeah, another home-cooked meal ... Matt Houston / USA TODAY NETWORK David Ubben of the Athletic did a story on how eating so many home-cooked meals while on recruiting trips was actually a problem -- and it's something I've been hearing from coaches for years. One former Power 5 head coach explained that he could make five recruiting trips a day, and he was expected to sit down and eat with the family at every one. “I can’t tell you how many times I put my finger down my throat, not because the food was bad, but because I had to eat at the next place. Seriously. Particularly in the SEC and the South. … Because you better be excited for what’s coming up next, walking in that kitchen like, ‘Oooooh, this smells good.’ If you don’t, mama’s not going to trust you.” An assistant coach recalled a meal in Louisiana where it was clear the family expected him to eat a whole crawfish. “Well, at some point the mom and recruit get up and leave the room for something, and I grab the crawfish and throw it in a trash can by the kitchen table as fast as I can. They came back in, and I was like, ‘Mmm, that was great.’ We never talked about it again, but I know they found that crawfish in the trash can. We got the kid, though.”

Tide-Bits

• With Kareem Jackson reportedly returning to the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal, the second wave of NFL free agency is nearing an end, and like in a game of musical chairs there are still a few former Crimson Tide players left standing. While we have to believe that wide receivers Julio Jones will still sign a lucrative deal, it's not good news for other free agents like Ronnie Harrison, Dont'a Hightower, Landon Collins, and quarterback AJ McCarron. From this point forward, contracts get noticeably smaller.

• How much fun will be to see at least three former Crimson Tide basketball players involved in the play-in tournament for the NBA playoffs next weekend? The Pelicans will be playing the Spurs, a game that will feature Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. on one said, and Joshua Primo on the other.

• Although we're still getting used to seeing him in a Cubs uniform, David Robertson picked up a save in the opening game of the Major League Baseball season Thursday. The 36-year-old has been in the majors since 2008, and along with his wife started the charitable foundation "High Socks for Hope" to help the victims of the 2011 tornados in Tuscaloosa. The organization geared toward disaster relief is still going and can always used some help.

• Finally ... in case you missed this:

