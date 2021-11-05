All Things CW: Don't Overreact to the Initial CFP Rankings

Does anyone really think with five more weeks of games there won't be more upsets this season? Even at No. 2, Alabama still has the toughest road to the playoff.

When the first College Football Playoff rankings came out in 2014, no one quite knew what to expect. It was during Week 10 of the regular season and the popular assumption was that the four teams at the top would strongly factor in determining the eventual national champion.

That assumption would turn out to be absolutely wrong.

Just one made the playoff, undefeated Florida State, which was No. 2 in the first rankings, eventually landed the No. 3 seed. It promptly lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Mississippi State was actually the first team ranked No. 1 by the committee, with Auburn No. 3 and Ole Miss at No. 4.

Only once have the top four teams in the initial ranking all gone on to make the semifinals, and that was last year when the pandemic threw everything into the wind.

The 2020 playoff also saw a couple of other interesting firsts:

• It was first time the team ranked first in the initial ranking didn't stumble en route to the national title;

• The 2020 playoff snapped a string of four straight years in which the team ranked second initially captured the crown.

Year, National champion; Original CFP ranking

2014 Ohio State No. 16

2015 Alabama No. 4

2016 Clemson No. 2

2017 Alabama No. 2

2018 Clemson No. 2

2019 LSU No. 2

2020 Alabama No. 1

The big controversy following this year's initial rankings was that Alabama with one loss was at No. 2, and undefeated Cincinnati was at No. 6.

The committee's task is simple, to rank the teams in order, and even though the Crimson Tide took a narrow loss at Texas A&M, it notched wins against Florida and Miami away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, and also thumped Ole Miss at home.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats have one quality win, Notre Dame, and likely won't face a ranked opponent the rest of the way.

If Alabama and Cincinnati were to play tomorrow, the Crimson Tide would be significantly favored. Thus the committee can say it did its job.

Actually, it might have done the Bearcats a favor for three reasons.

1) The spotlight doesn't shine quite as brightly when you're No. 6, plus the players should play the rest of the season with a chip on their shoulders.

2) There's four regular-season games to go and then conference championships, so there's a lot of football left to be played. Alabama will a have a brutal three-game stretch of Arkansas, at rival Auburn and then probably Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

If the Crimson Tide runs the table it deserves to be No. 1 for the playoff.

If it loses, it's going to need some help to become the first two-loss playoff team.

3) History tells us Cincinnati will almost certainly get its chance.

The following is a listing of the four top seeds each year for the semifinals, in order. The number in parenthesis is that team's initial ranking by the committee, and the bolded schools went on to win the national title.

2014 Alabama (6), Oregon (5), Florida State (2), Ohio State (16)

2015 Clemson (1), Alabama (4), Michigan State (7), Oklahoma (15)

2016 Alabama (1), Clemson (2), Ohio State (6), Washington (5)

2017 Clemson (4), Oklahoma (5), Georgia (1), Alabama (2)

2018 Alabama (1), Clemson (2), Notre Dame (4), Oklahoma (7)

2019 LSU (2), Ohio State (1), Clemson (5), Oklahoma (9)

2020 Alabama (1), Clemson (3), Ohio State (4), Notre Dame (2)

Outside of last year, only once has the playoff not included a team initially ranked No. 6 or higher, 2017. However, that year Miami climbed up from No. 10 to No. 2 before taking a late loss and falling out of contention.

No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State have yet to square off, and we're on pace for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting in the SEC Championship Game. Otherwise, for Cincinnati to left out with an undefeated record would probably take every game finishing exactly as expected.

Does anyone really think that could happen, especially this season?

Steel of the Draft?

Remember when there was actual debate over whether former Alabama running back Najee Harris should be a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft (not with us, we're saying with other people)?

He's second among rookies this season with 752 scrimmage yards (479 rushing, 273 receiving) and five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving). He has recorded a touchdown in four consecutive games and at least 115 scrimmage yards in each of the past three.

If he tops that again against Chicago on Monday night, Harris will become just the fifth rookie running back to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive games in NFL history.

Each of the previous four rookie running backs to do so went on to be named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Alvin Kamara has the only recent streak, of five games in 2017, while Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin did four games in 1983 and 1995, respectively. The player with the record of six games, though, was also with the Steelers, Franco Harris in 1972.

Those last three names have something else in common as well: they're all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tide-bits

• Per SI Tix, the top selling SEC West championship game reservations aren't being led by Alabama fans, even though the Crimson Tide has the best record in the division. Alabama fans have 25 percent of the reservations, behind both Texas A&M (32 percent), and Auburn (26). Ole Miss fans have 13 percent and Mississippi State fans at 4 percent. Meanwhile, LSU returned some of its ticket allotment for Saturday's game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

• Will Anderson Jr. being named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year was something new for the Crimson Tide. Even though Alabama was won the award twice, with Jonathan Allen (2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017), and Allen also won the Bronko Nagurski Award, Anderson is the first serious contender during the Nick Saban era as an outside linebacker. Even the Butkus Award winners of Rolando McClain (2009), C.J. Mosley (2013) and Reuben Foster (2016) were all interior linebackers.

• Something to keep in mind during the LSU at Alabama game. The Crimson Tide leads the nation in third-down conversions at .583 percent. The Tigers are 109th out of 130 teams in third-down conversion defense.

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW appears weekly on BamaCentral.