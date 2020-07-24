All Things CW: How Can We Expect the Power 5 Conferences to Agree on Anything?

You'd think we'd learn. Or maybe they'd learn. How about at least someone learns, which seems kind of the point when it comes to anything involving schools.

Earlier this month, after the Power 5 conferences tried to give the illusion that they were going to work together to try and put forth a fall college football season during the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten then immediately bolted and announced it would have a conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12.

For you younger folks who don't understand what took so long in creating a college football playoff, you might be looking at the two biggest reasons (along with the Rose Bowl). It's kind of a miracle that we have one.

So then the company line became that the ACC, Big 12 and SEC were working in concert to try and save non-conference games.

But are they?

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday night that the ACC is still discussing numerous scheduling models, including 10 league games and a "plus one" outside the conference, and pushing the start of the season back.

While some will look at Thamel's post as optimism that the conferences still think they can play football this fall, it still underscores that each league is going to work in its best interest.

Like how the states have been handling the coronavirus with little direction from the federal government, the result has been mostly a mess. There's no reason to believe that will soon change.

The NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet today and could vote on whether to cancel the fall's NCAA-sponsored championships. However, while it could make a decision on the Football Championship Subdivision, it has no say over the College Football Playoff and bowl system.

The guess here is that the tipping point for college football will be next week, when the SEC meets to discus if it can move forward and open fall camps in early August. Regardless of what the other leagues do, it still has the most power and leverage in the sport.

We've said all along, the SEC won't budge until it must while kicking and screaming.

Unfortunately, it's time to get the throat lozenges ready.

The questions are no longer will the SEC budge at the end of July, but by how much, and will it then still get undercut by some of the other leagues?

What's in a name?

It was interesting that when the renamed "Washington Football Team" became reality on an interim basis this season (do fans chant "Go, Team, Go?") the franchise was quick to post this year's retro-looking uniforms.

Considering players are already reporting for training camp there probably weren't many other options for 2020.

The colors are still burgundy and gold. The word "Washington" is on the front of the jersey, albeit in small lettering. Instead of the Redskins logo the players' numbers will be on the side of their helmets.

In that respect it was fitting that the team website used some former Alabama players — Jonathan Allen, Landon Collins and Da'Ron Payne — in demonstrating the changes, as they obviously had numbers on the side of their Crimson Tide helmets.

Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Kerrigan and Chase Young were also used in photo-altered images showing the home and road looks.

Between Washington, which has had 15 former staffers and two journalists accuse team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, and the New York Jets, a dozen former Crimson Tide players are on teams entering training camp with alarming controversies;

One Wednesday, a CNN report alleged that Jets owner Woody Johnson made racist and sexist remarks while serving overseas in his role as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In addition to Allen, Collins and Payne, Ryan Anderson, Reuben Foster Shaun Dion Hamilton, Hale Hentges, Ross Pierschbacher and Cam Sims are on the Washington roster.

Shyheim Carter, C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams are all on the Jets.

C.J. Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets last year. T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Recruiting

Even though the state of Alabama is still planning to have fall high school sports start on time next month, there isn't a lot of optimism that football will be able to get through the entire season.

For now, though, it's going to try.

When making the announcement, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese made it clear that things could change at any point with additional information, and moving football back to the spring isn't much of an option.

“To jeopardize the spring seasons would be unconscionable," he said during a virtual press conference Thursday.

"We will have fall sports in the fall … as much of a season as possible."

One can sympathize because he's in a tough spot. Football practices in Alabama are scheduled to start July 27 in shorts and helmets. Schools that do not want to begin then may start fall practice on Aug. 3. The season is set to start Aug. 20-21.

Numerous other states have already gone in different directions as there's been a steady stream of recent announcements. Florida declared on Thursday it will delay its season, joining Georgia and Texas. Oregon delayed football indefinitely, while California will try and start the season in January.

Also not playing this fall are the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington, and that list is about to grow.

How do colleges successfully recruit players who aren't playing? We're about to find out.

“Everyone should understand, this sports this season will not be normal,” Savarese said. “We cannot think in normal terms.”

SI Swimsuit Edition

Today's model profile is Lorena Duran, who hails from Spain.

She is perhaps best known as the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria's Secret campaign.

Duran has also worked with brands like Intimissimi Official and Abercrombie. She's known for skiing in the Sierra Nevada, but no word yet on if she roots for a college football team.

Did you notice?

• Baseball season started!

• Nationals Juan Soto tested positive for the coronavirus and missed Thursday night's game against the New York Yankees. Then a huge storm hit and the game was called early. Or maybe it was the Seattle Kraken (for those who missed it Thursday, the name of the new NFL franchise was finally revealed).



• Diamondbacks scout Johan Maya passed away from COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic on Thursday. He was 40.



• Move the Sticks did a first look draft evaluation on Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. "He goes 100 miles per hour at all times. You can see his love for the game in the way he plays."

• Stephanie Apstein reports from on the ground in Washington on the start of pandemic baseball.

• SI's Tom Verducci wrote an essay about the return of baseball.

• Inside the first games played within the NBA bubble.

• Kentucky faculty are calling for the school to remove the name of racist Adolph Rupp from its basketball arena.

The lighter side ...

• Not a fan of this:

• If you watched the Yankees-Nationals game, you might have noticed this and laughed ...

• This caught our eye. Normally we don't pay attention to these kinds of posts (Stanford? Really?) but have to wonder one thing: Did Alabama finish first in any other states?

Christopher Walsh's All Things CW regularly appears on BamaCentral