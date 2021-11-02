Amari Cooper is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

It was another productive week for former Crimson Tide athletes all over the country, leaving several options for who could be chosen for this week's honors.

But at the end of the day, Amari Cooper's late game heroics for the Dallas Cowboys secured him the award.

With time winding down in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Cowboys' backup quarterback Cooper Rush connected with the wide receiver Cooper three times for 56 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds left to put Dallas up 20-16.

Cooper was targeted 13 times overall in the game and finished with eight catches for 122 yards and the touchdown. Even dealing with a couple of injuries throughout the season, Cooper is now second on the team in receiving yard (495) and first in receiving touchdowns (five) for the Cowboys.

Honorable mention

Herbert Jones- The second-round selection of the Pelicans is already making a huge impact in New Orleans. Jones has been in the starting lineup for the Pelicans in six of their seven games this season, including three starts over the past week. He led the team in minutes (36) in the 123-117 loss to the Knicks and had 12 points, three rebounds and five assits. Jones has already been garnering praise in the NBA for his defensive abilities has well.

