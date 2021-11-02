Skip to main content
    Amari Cooper is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

    Fighting through injuries, Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
    Author:

    It was another productive week for former Crimson Tide athletes all over the country, leaving several options for who could be chosen for this week's honors.

    But at the end of the day, Amari Cooper's late game heroics for the Dallas Cowboys secured him the award.

    With time winding down in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Cowboys' backup quarterback Cooper Rush connected with the wide receiver Cooper three times for 56 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds left to put Dallas up 20-16.

    Cooper was targeted 13 times overall in the game and finished with eight catches for 122 yards and the touchdown. Even dealing with a couple of injuries throughout the season, Cooper is now second on the team in receiving yard (495) and first in receiving touchdowns (five) for the Cowboys.

    Honorable mention

    Herbert Jones- The second-round selection of the Pelicans is already making a huge impact in New Orleans. Jones has been in the starting lineup for the Pelicans in six of their seven games this season, including three starts over the past week. He led the team in minutes (36) in the 123-117 loss to the Knicks and had 12 points, three rebounds and five assits. Jones has already been garnering praise in the NBA for his defensive abilities has well.

    Previous winners in 2021:

    Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

    Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

    Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

    Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

    Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

    Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

    Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

    Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

    Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

    March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

    March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

    March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

    March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

    March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

    April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

    April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

    April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

    April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

    May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

    May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

    May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

    May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

    June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

    June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

    June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

    June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

    June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

    July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

    July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

    July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

    July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

    Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

    Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

    Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

    Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones

    Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas

    Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts

    Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry

    Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas

    Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs

    Oct. 6 - Oct. 12 Najee Harris

    Oct. 13 - Oct. 19 Derrick Henry

    Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones

