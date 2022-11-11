Anderson Jr., Battle Selected as Semifinalists for Lott Trophy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Jordan Battle were selected as semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced late Thursday evening.

The pair of Crimson Tide defenders are part of a list of nine semifinalists up for the Lott Trophy. DeMeco Ryans was selected as the Lott’s 2005 honoree and is the only Alabama player to earn the accolade in program history.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. A group of finalists for the Lott will be invited to attend the annual awards show on Dec. 11 with the winner being announced at the event.

Anderson, one of the best players in college football who is a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft, currently has seven sacks through nine games (tied for 2nd in the SEC) to go along with 38 tackles and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Battle, one of the senior members of the Alabama defense who was selected by Nick Saban to serve in Alabama's leadership group. Has recorded 45 tackles and one pass breakup during his senior season.

Both men are expected to graduate in December 2022. Anderson's major is communications with a minor in sports media, while Battle's is human environmental science with a minor in communication.