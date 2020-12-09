Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Believes Alabama's MVP is in the Trenches

The University of Alabama travels to Fayetteville this weekend, to close out its 10-game, all-SEC regular-season schedule against Arkansas (11 a.m, ESPN) and Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is eager to see how his team responds against, what he calls, "the best team in the country", after a heart-breaking 50-48 loss to Missouri.

"We're looking forward to playing the best team in the country on Saturday," Pittman said on Wednesday morning's weekly SEC coaches teleconference. "So explosive on offense. They're big, physical, powerful offensive line that's as good as I've ever seen in college football. Defensively, they've got Coach [Nick] Saban all over them. I've been playing Alabama for a long time and they good in the front level, good in the linebackers, secondary. They have very, very skilled returners. We are just excited to see where our program is against the best team in the country."

Arkansas (3-6) quarterback Feleipe Franks missed last week against the Tigers due to a rib injury and freshman KJ Jefferson stepped up in his place, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-33 passing.

If the Franks is back, Pittman says there is the possibility that both signal callers could see action against the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide (9-0).

"Feleipe has practiced," Pittman said. We are still working to see how he is feeling. He has done a nice job of practicing but he's not 100 percent. We'll practice today and tomorrow and that will give him a little more time to heal up and then we'll make a game-time decision on what we will do at the quarterback position."

On the subject of quarterbacks, Pittman had high praise for Alabama's Mac Jones, as he is in the midst of a Heisman-Trophy caliber season, tossing 27 scores and only three interceptions.

"He doesn't throw it to the other team," Pittman said. "I mean the guy is a winner, you can just feel it. You can feel it through the film. His team believes in him big time. He can make every throw. Runs when he needs to. He gets the ball out of his hands quickly and runs the offense. There is a reason why he's in the running for the Heisman.

"To me, he is the epitome of a team leader. He's a quarterback that everybody would like to have because he seems like a really humble person, always giving everybody else the credit. He seems like he has the perfect type of personality, and athlete, that anyone would like to have as a quarterback on their team."

For the Razorbacks to have any success against Alabama, stopping Jones will be key, but also containing wide out DeVonta Smith, who toasted LSU last weekend for eight receptions, 231 yards, and three touchdowns.

"He's fast and he can catch anything close to him," Pittman said of what impresses him the most about Smith. "He breaks out of routes then once he gets the ball in his hands, you better be close to him because he is hard to get on the ground. He loves to play the game, you can tell it. Certainly a wonderful athlete and I love the way that he leads on tape. He brings energy to his team and his certainly an All-American guy. I've been very, very impressed with him."

However, Jones or Smith isn't the Crimson Tide's most valuable player in Pittman's eyes.

"Well, I'm not a Heisman Trophy voter," Pittman said. "I don't think they would ask a first-year coach to do that, but if I was going to vote for the Heisman for Alabama, I'd vote their entire offensive line."