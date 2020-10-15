SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

As Practice Officially Begins, Nate Oats Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test From Earlier in Summer

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Official practice began for the University of Alabama men's basketball team began on Thursday and during his first press conference, coach Nate Oats revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 months ago.

"I got COVID back in July so I don't have to worry about it too much anymore," Oats said when asked about if had any contact with athletic director Greg Byrne who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. "I think I got it from my daughter. I got a 16-year old daughter who was out a bit and got it before I did. So, I don't have to worry about it too much. I try to wear a mask around people to set the standard. 

"So, I do not have to worry about being around them (Byrne and Nick Saban). I haven't been around them. I think it's unfortunate. Shoot, it's the biggest football game in the SEC this year and the best coach in the SEC might not be able to coach the game. Hopefully, they both get through it quickly and get back to doing their jobs." 

Oats says he was very asymptomatic like Byrne and Saban and the only thing he noticed that he had was a 'dull headache.' He had left the state and upon re-entering Alabama was when he found out he was positive. 

The Crimson Tide coach had to be re-tested in order to rejoin the program and begin seeing players for workouts in the summer. 

"I would not have known I was sick if they weren't testing healthy people," Oats said. "The minor symptoms I did have I worked through and did not realize it was COVID. I personally don't have to worry about it too much anymore, but hopefully they [Saban and Byrne] are doing a lot better here." 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Enters His Toughest Battle Yet, But This Time It's Off the Field

The 68-year-old Alabama football coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 66-70

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: 1960 Georgia at Alabama

Alabama ambushed the reigning SEC champion Bulldogs at Legion Field to kick off the 1960 season

J. Bank

Crimson Tikes: A Man For All Seasons

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Nick Saban: "It Will Be a Real Battle" Against Georgia

The Crimson Tide's football coach spoke on the Bulldogs, their defense and his former assistant Kirby Smart

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban is College Football's Highest-Paid Coach

The 2020 numbers are in and the Crimson Tide coach owns the top spot

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football’s Landon Dickerson Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Dickerson could become the Crimson Tide's third winner in its long, illustrious history

UA_Athletics

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Says He Feels "Fine" After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Crimson Tide's head coach and athletic director have tested positive for COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Refines Game Plan Ahead of Meeting With No. 3 Georgia

The Crimson Tide completed its second full-padded practice of the week on Wednesday, gearing up for a showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs

Tyler Martin