As Practice Officially Begins, Nate Oats Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test From Earlier in Summer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Official practice began for the University of Alabama men's basketball team began on Thursday and during his first press conference, coach Nate Oats revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 months ago.

"I got COVID back in July so I don't have to worry about it too much anymore," Oats said when asked about if had any contact with athletic director Greg Byrne who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. "I think I got it from my daughter. I got a 16-year old daughter who was out a bit and got it before I did. So, I don't have to worry about it too much. I try to wear a mask around people to set the standard.

"So, I do not have to worry about being around them (Byrne and Nick Saban). I haven't been around them. I think it's unfortunate. Shoot, it's the biggest football game in the SEC this year and the best coach in the SEC might not be able to coach the game. Hopefully, they both get through it quickly and get back to doing their jobs."

Oats says he was very asymptomatic like Byrne and Saban and the only thing he noticed that he had was a 'dull headache.' He had left the state and upon re-entering Alabama was when he found out he was positive.

The Crimson Tide coach had to be re-tested in order to rejoin the program and begin seeing players for workouts in the summer.

"I would not have known I was sick if they weren't testing healthy people," Oats said. "The minor symptoms I did have I worked through and did not realize it was COVID. I personally don't have to worry about it too much anymore, but hopefully they [Saban and Byrne] are doing a lot better here."