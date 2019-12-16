With finals going on it was a shortened sports week for the University of Alabama, but it doesn't diminish the career mark that senior Ashley Knight set with the women's basketball team on Sunday.

With three blocks against North Carolina she became Alabama's all-time career block leader for women's basketball.

She passed Yolanda Watkins and currently has 188 blocks for her career.

Alabama ended up defeating previously-undefeated North Carolina, 83-77. Knight only played 16:50 in game time, but made the most of it as she grabbed eight rebounds before getting into foul trouble.

The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tar Heels 42-35, and outscored them in the paint 52-32.

Alabama was also led by two players having career games in scoring, but for her accomplishment Knight is the Bama Central Athlete of the Week for Dec. (9-15).

Also considered ...

• Sophomore Brittany Davis a career-high 23 points against North Carolina.

• Sophomore Megan Abrams had a career-high 21 points against the Tar Heels.

• Junior Jasmine Walker recorded her first double-double of the season to help Alabama defeat Colgate, 72-52. She finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. .

• Junior Ariyah Copeland had a season-high 15 points, shooting 7-of-13 (54 percent) against Colgate, and 12 points against North Carolina.

• Graduate student Beetle Bolden led the Crimson Tide men's basketball with 15 points off the bench against Penn State.

• Junior former Alex Reese had 12 point and eight rebounds against the Nittany Lions.