Alabama at Texas A&M TV Time, Channel Announced

The Crimson Tide returns to Kyle Field and College Station to take on the No. 15 Aggies on October 9, and on Monday the kickoff time and TV channel was announced.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been two years since Alabama traveled to Texas A&M and played at Kyle Field, and in 2021 the game will feature what could be another Top 25 matchup.

On Monday morning, the SEC announced that Alabama and Texas A&M's game on October 9 will be at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised by CBS.

Last season, the Crimson Tide defeated Texas A&M 52-24 in Tuscaloosa in its path to a CFP national championship in January 2021.

This year, though, Alabama looks to continue its eight-game winning streak over the Aggies in College Station, Texas. The series record is 11-2 all-time, with Alabama holding the advantage and the Aggies last defeating the Crimson Tide in 2012.

October 9 will mark the 14th game between the two schools in a series that began in 1942, in what was then an out-of-conference matchup until Texas A&M joined the SEC prior to the 2012 season.

Also, as for the upcoming game in 2021, the Crimson Tide is 5-0 in games at Texas A&M.

Prior to, though, sitting at 4-0 as the top-ranked team in the latest AP Poll Top 25, Alabama hosts No. 12 Ole Miss this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.

And Texas A&M, now ranked No. 15 with a 3-1 record after a loss to No. 8 Arkansas, will host Mississippi State the week before hosting the Crimson Tide, an evening matchup that will feature Alabama on CBS for the second consecutive week following its game to the Rebels.