No. 23 Alabama Baseball Falls to Third-Ranked Ole Miss in Game One of Doubleheader

Game one of Alabama's doubleheader to Ole Miss was everything a baseball fan should want, homeruns, good pitching and late-inning excitement, with the Crimson Tide ultimately falling short after an explosive ninth inning from the Rebels offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — You watch and you think, "Well, they're close." But in baseball, close can be as distant as the neighboring galaxy. Especially when in the SEC West, and especially when No. 3 Ole Miss visits for a weekend series; natural selection on the diamond, with the Crimson Tide fearing itself as prey early in the conference season. Not to worry, Alabama fans, as gained experience–both good and bad–assists in navigating the toughest league of college baseball. There are peaks and valleys, but likely no plateau, yet, given how much youth Alabama has on its roster.

What's the saying, it's never as good as it seems and never as bad as it seems? It seemed pretty good in game one Friday afternoon, at least for a while, when Bama hit back-to-back homeruns in the bottom of the third. Sophomore Owen Diodati and redshirt junior Sam Praytor guided balls over the right field fence, permeating a much-needed confidence if the Crimson Tide are to steal a series from the Rebels.

Oh, and they were in response to an Ole Miss homer in the second inning by catcher Hayden Dunhurst. Following the lead of its junior ace Tyler Ras, who kept the Rebels scoreless after the second inning, the Crimson Tide displayed its resiliency and, most importantly, potential. First baseman Drew Williamson eventually included himself in the roundtrip runs, hitting what was Alabama's third big fly of the game. Its advantage grew to 3-1 entering the seventh inning. Needless to say Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund was unsettled, hearing loud pops and seeing long balls three different times in his six innings of work.

Senior Tyler Myers replaced Hoglund and, unlike the Rebels starter, was able to quiet an Alabama lineup brimming with confidence and on-the-attack.

The Ole Miss lineup was as well, though, when the ninth inning came calling. Picture Led Zeppelin's "When The Levee Breaks", but replace Robert Plant's vocals with metal bats and Rebel roars from the visitors dugout. And to Alabama relievers, the three who pitched in the ninth, it was anything but a pleasant experience. It was, rather, a cascade of eight runs, all with no outs, leaving Crimson Tide batters with a lot to overcome in the bottom half.

Third-ranked Ole Miss waited, waited until its last chances to prove its worthiness of a top-five spot. Simply put, no matter who Alabama put on the mound, Landon Greene, Brock Guffey or Eli Giles, the Rebels struck hard and hit every ball with ill-intentions. There are no answers, not a single reply, when a perennial power decides to 'flip the switch', circling back to the earlier point of the Crimson Tide's proposition to supplant what appears like immovable objects in the SEC West.

Work in progress, absolutely, but there are promising signs if you're an Alabama baseball fan, like sophomore Peyton Wilson delivering on the expectations of his last name with a three-run ninth inning homer. The fourth homerun of the day for the Crimson Tide cut its deficit in half, still needing a boost from Diodati and Co. if a comeback was to happen. It was not to be, but the separating stat was runners left on base, as Alabama trailed Ole Miss by only two in hits, 12-10.

Overall, the game was indicative of efficiency at the plate, something Bohannon references consistently with his group. The Rebels took advantage of scoring opportunities and Alabama did not.

Guffey got the loss for Alabama, moving to 0-1 on the season.

This story will be updated to include Game Two.