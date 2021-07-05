Alabama Basketball Guard Jaden Shackelford Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After talk of an offseason exit from Shackelford surfaced recently, the rising junior made it official on Monday when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday afternoon. As reported by 247Sports, he will keep his name in the NBA draft process while also weighing his options for the 2021-22 college season.

On June 30, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Shackelford's intentions of leaving Tuscaloosa, though nothing was made official until almost one week later.

The Hesperia, California, native, was SEC Second Team All-Conference in 2021 after leading the Crimson Tide in points (14.0 ppg), free throw percentage (.756), and field goals made (154).

Shackelford's departure means, outside of senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly, third-year head coach Nate Oats will replace an entire backcourt, including Joshua Primo who decided to keep his name in the NBA draft process and forgo his remaining eligibility.

With the soon-to-be junior planning to play elsewhere, Alabama loses all five of its starters from its conference title-winning roster.

The Crimson Tide does, however, return the aforementioned Quinerly, as well as wing Keon Ellis to pair with backcourt newcomers five-star JD Davison and Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett.

After a successful 2020-21 campaign, Alabama will be younger and more inexperienced due to the mass number of offseason departures.

Beyond putting his name in the portal, Shackelford has yet to announce intentions of visiting specific schools, and, as part of the outline NCAA Portal protocol, any player is subject to remove their name from the transfer market.

As for the guard's NBA aspirations, the deadline for college players to withdraw from the draft process and maintain eligibility is two days from now, July 7.

This story will be updated with any new information.