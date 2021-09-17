Alabama Soccer Falls in SEC Opener to Ole Miss, 2-1

It was the same story but different night for the Crimson Tide, and, upon final whistle, its statistical advantages over the Rebels weren't reflected on the scoreboard.

Alabama soccer continues to struggle scoring goals, and its ability to create set-up chances only makes the shortcoming more glaring.

The Crimson Tide traveled to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in its first SEC match of the season, but when the final whistle blew, its aforementioned leg-up on the Rebels wasn't reflected as such on the scoreboard.

As has been the case in most of its game this fall, the losses and the wins, Alabama attempted more total shots and more shots on target, with the Crimson Tide tallying 12 shots to Ole Miss' seven and totaling seven on goal to the Rebels' four.

Tonight's match began with Ole Miss scoring first, as forward Mo O'Connor beat Tide keeper McKinley Crone to take a 1-0 advantage in the 10th minute.

Via midfielder Kate Henderson, though, Alabama responded fairly quickly with a goal of its own in the 23rd minute. It was Henderson's third score through nine contests.

To follow was the Tide's obvious flaw, another Ole Miss goal, this one two minutes prior to halftime by midfielder Molly Martin, despite Alabama's advantage in chances created.

Still, the 2-1 loss says anything except that, and that's the difficulty of the sport. Regardless, though, for a team that's now 4-5 on the season, there has to be changes either tactically or which lead to more clinical performances in the opposition's box.

Looking forward, Alabama returns home to play Utah Valley this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated.