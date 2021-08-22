Alabama Soccer Falls to No. 1 Florida State, 4-0

The Crimson Tide's performance after its trip to Tallahassee to take on the top-ranked Seminoles proves there's plenty of work still to be done.

Alabama soccer began its season with a win at home to Jacksonville State on Thursday evening. But competition quickly picked up for the squad integrating 14 new faces into its program.

A little over two days later the Crimson Tide traveled to Florida State to play the top-ranked Seminoles and (all) things were in favor of the team out of Tallahassee, with Alabama picking up its first loss of the season, 4-0, to move to 1-1 in the early going.

The Crimson Tide totaled three shots and one shot on goal in the 90-minute match, and Florida State tallied 17 shots and seven on goal. Meanwhile, the Seminoles had five corner kicks to the zero of Alabama.

Two goal keepers split time in net for Alabama, with graduate senior McKinley Crone starting the first half and Florida State transfer Brooke Bollinger stepping in for the second half of action. Crone had three saves to Bollinger's one, and each conceded two goals to the Seminoles.

Seventh-year Alabama coach Wes Hart, when talking to the media last week, pointed to the program's progress while recognizing there's more growth to come with a team still largely unfamiliar with each other.

“We’re still learning, because we have so many new faces. We’re still trying to put all the pieces together, but overall [I’m] really pleased with what we have."

But the match to Florida State was an early 'measuring stick' for Alabama, one that would define how it stacked up to the nation's best, and one that proved the cliché "work in progress" to be true considering the outcome.

Working in favor of Alabama, though, is that things are slowly returning to normal inside the Crimson Tide soccer program, as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, however slightly, from last year, and Hart believes that will help the group as the season moves forward.

“For the most part, it’s been a heck of a lot closer to normal than it was last year, and so for us to be able to eat meals together and do team meetings, things that we weren’t able to do a year ago, I think it’s key especially when we’re introducing so many new players,” the coach said during his preseason media availability.

Following its trip to Tallahassee, the Tide looks to return home, to return to winning ways in its next contest.

Next up, Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa for its match to Lamar on Friday evening at 7 p.m. CT, the third of eight non-conference match ups to begin its season.