Alabama Soccer Falls to No. 6 TCU in Sudden-Death Overtime, 2-1

The Crimson Tide looked to end its recent losing streak, but after a back-and-forth 90 minutes, TCU ended and won the match in dramatic fashion.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sometimes all that's needed is the metaphorical ball to bounce your way one time, in whatever it is, and that's what Alabama soccer needed in its matchup to sixth-ranked TCU as recovery for its two-game losing streak.

Tough ask, and one that required its best performance of the season, one that concluded differently than how it trended.

"I thought we outplayed the No. 6 team in the country," Alabama coach Wes Hart said. "When you look at how much progress we've made in the last two weeks, and I know it's crazy to say, but we've gotten better each game."

The first half was indicative of anything but Crimson Tide landing back on its feet, though, in terms of finishing any advantage it had over the Big 12 power. For the first 45 minutes, TCU was quicker and more decisive in possession, and the Horned Frogs attack was slicing through back line defenders of Alabama.

But that's not to mean Alabama players, particularly junior Reyna Reyes, weren't able to create chances.

From kickoff, the Tide led in total shots and shots on goal, though its ability to convert was surpassed by TCU with just a few moments of build-up play.

Alabama keeper McKinley Crone had yet to be tested, or record a save, by the time Horned Frogs forward Camryn Lancaster slotted in the first goal in minute 34. It was the consequence of a TCU attack that had connected on what seemed like 20 straight passes until Crone was caught leaning one way, and that's when Lancaster finished the chance from a few feet away.

TCU led 1-0 heading into the halftime break, despite Alabama creating more opportunities in the final third to that point. Upon the final whistle of the half, the Crimson Tide had eight shots to seven for TCU, and also held a 4-1 advantage in shots on target.

"From the second half of the Samford game on, I think we've played well," Hart said. "It has not been for a lack of effort, a lack of intensity, or a lack of quality, it's just we haven't been good enough in the final phase, whether it be keeping the ball out of the net or scoring goals, and that's the game."

Then the ball, though briefly, bounced to Alabama thanks to midfielder Felicia Knox, who scored and equalized in the 60th minute. Fellow midfielder Kate Henderson was credited with the assist.

And Knox, who made the play of the match for the Tide to that point, scored past Horned Frogs keeper Lauren Kellen thanks to an Alabama attack that slowly, surely, and effectively worked the ball past TCU defenders.

But nothing had materialized for either side after Knox equaled the score, and the match extended past 90 minutes in a sudden-death overtime.

Let's not forget, either, TCU is ranked No. 6 in the country for many reasons, but the overruling one is that it's a strong side. And it showed almost immediately at the start of overtime.

The Crimson Tide had kept possession, but failed to capture much beside a few advantageous whistles, and when Horned Frogs midfielders regained the ball and worked it into its final third, via pass, pass, pass, the outcome was in its control.

"We've competed well, we've attacked well, we've possessed well, but in the critical moments we haven't been good enough." Hart said.

Therein lies the gut punch to an Alabama team that entered with a 3-3 record. TCU forward Messiah Bright won the game by way of a header that floated just over the reach of Crone, who was in goal for Alabama, and both elation and devastation ensued depending on allegiance.

"It's easier said than done, but we have to keep our head up," Hart said. "If we continue the path that we're on, then we're going to win a lot of games in the SEC."

With the match final from Tuscaloosa, Alabama soccer falls to 3-4 on the season. The Crimson Tide plays UAB next, and that match will kick off Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.