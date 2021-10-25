Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

Three possibilities for kickoff time of the November 6 matchup between the Crimson Tide and LSU have been announced, but which specific television network will broadcast the game is yet to be determined.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6.

A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.

It's dependent on which games between Georgia and Missouri and Auburn and Texas A&M are selected for two of the three available time slots, and the decision will be made upon conclusion of this week's games on October 30.

As for Alabama, the 7-1 Crimson Tide is on its bye week this week and won't play again until it hosts LSU next month. The Tigers, which will arrive to Tuscaloosa with a 4-4 record this season, also have an off week after losing to Ole Miss on Saturday.

The last time these two programs met was December 5 of last year at LSU, when top-ranked Alabama left Baton Rouge with a 55-17 win over the Tigers.

All-time, the next meeting will be the 86th, and the series record favors Alabama by a tally of 54-26-5 with the Tide also leading in its home matchups, 24-17-2. The first game between the two schools was played in 1895.

However, this year's game features a storyline which wasn't present on the past few occasions: LSU's Ed Orgeron will be coaching in his last game versus Alabama after agreeing to resign after the 2021 regular season.

In four meetings with the Crimson Tide at LSU, the Tigers head coach has a 1-3 record with the 2019 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium being it.