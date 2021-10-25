Bryce Young Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

The sophomore quarterback passed for a career-high in yards and accounted for four touchdowns in Alabama's win over Tennessee.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in two weeks, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young accounted for at least four touchdowns en route to the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win against Tennessee on Saturday night.

This time, though, his efforts earned him the selection of SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Young passed for 371 yards, completing 31-of-43 attempts, and two touchdowns. And he also accounted for 56 yards on eight carries and another two scores on the ground.

Alabama finished the game with a 75-percent success rate on third down, converting 15-of-20 for first downs, thanks in large part to its quarterback who completed 9-of-13 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in those situations.

In all, he converted 12 first downs against the Volunteers, with each of his rushing touchdowns coming on third down.

Young's performance was consistent with his overall season statistics, though, as the Crimson Tide moved to 7-1 on the season with its quarterback completing 72 percent of his passing attempts to marginally surpass his season average of a 70-percent mark.

With four regular season games to go and Alabama on its bye week, the Pasadena, California, native has accounted for 2,453 passing yards and 26 total touchdowns with three interceptions.

This week marks the second time this season that Young has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. His first selection was after a 344-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Crimson Tide's season-opening win over Miami.

Post-Tennessee, Alabama has climbed to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll Top 25, and its next matchup is at home versus LSU on November 6.