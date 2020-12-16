Bama Central Courtside: Alabama 83, Furman 80

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was that kind of night inside Coleman Coliseum.

The University of Alabama men's basketball team dug deep and found a way to gut out an 83-80 victory over the Furman Paladins.

Down by as many as 16 in the first half, Crimson Tide senior wing Herbert Jones led the way with his second double-double of the season, pouring in 18 points and securing 12 rebounds.

Bench players, James Rojas and Juwan Gary, combined for 21 points and 10 rebounds as both showcased an outstanding blue-collar effort that ignited the comeback.

Alabama now moves to 4-2 on the year and will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m (CT) on SEC Network Plus. It marks the second game a part of a four-game home stand.

"That was a big win," Oats said postgame. "Furman is a really good team. I thought our guys showed a lot of fight coming back from down 16. I thought our effort o close out the first half and a majority the second half was much better. I thought Rojas gave us a huge spark. We kind of went small and found a lineup that could guard them a little better. Our defense wasn’t very good tonight, especially to start the game. We’ve got to do a better job coming out to play defensively, but I thought we showed a lot of character and fight. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but we figured out a way to score enough points.

"The offensive boards were big tonight, outscoring them 24-3 where last game it was 15-0 the other way. It was a huge point of emphasis in rebounding and we out-rebounded them by 21. I thought Juwan Gary gave us some great minutes and John Petty’s effort was great. He stayed engaged the whole game even though he didn’t shoot the ball well so we have to give him a lot of credit as well. I like where we are attitude-wise but we have to do a better job coming out of the gate.”

