Bama Central Courtside: Alabama 85, ETSU 69

The Crimson Tide closed out non-conference play with a 5-3 overall record

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite missing John Petty Jr. and James Rojas due to unknown reasons, Alabama basketball took care of business against East Tennessee, downing the Buccaneers 85-69 in Coleman Coliseum.

Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford led the offense for the Crimson Tide, scoring 26 points and registering four rebounds in the effort. Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly also had himself a night, scoring 14 points and tallying nine assists in the Alabama victory.

Second-chance points were a major factor in the win, with Alabama registering 21 compared to ETSU’s two. The Crimson Tide also out-rebounded the Buccaneers 39-29, with 13 of Alabama’s rebounds being on the offensive end of the court.

The Crimson Tide also amassed nine steals on the night but also turned the ball over 12 times.

"I thought it was a good win," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "Especially the second half. Thought our guys hung in there. We haven't been able to make shots for a lot of games this year — it's nice for something to finally get going from three."

Grad-transfer forward Jordan Bruner also provided much-needed big support, tallying eight points and eight rebounds along with four assists on the night.

Alabama closes out non-conference play with a 5-3 record heading into SEC play. Now the Crimson Tide will take a few days off for the holiday break before returning to prepare for its Dec. 29th game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Bama Central staff writers Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's 85-69 victory from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.