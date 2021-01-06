Bama Central Courtside: Alabama 86, Florida 71

The Crimson Tide improved to 3-0 in SEC play and have won five of its last six games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball stormed into Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, taking down the Florida Gators 86-71 and extending its SEC record to 3-0 on the season.

Alabama is the first team in the conference to reach three wins.

Junior guard Keon Ellis lit the world on fire, scoring 16 points and registering eight rebounds. Ellis was also a perfect three-for-three from beyond the three-point line and also garnered two assists on the night.

Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford and senior wing Herb Jones also accounted for 16 points apiece, with Shackelford bringing in three rebounds and Jones five.

Two other Alabama players also scored in the double digits between James Rojas and John Petty Jr., who scored 15 and 12 points respectively.

After the game, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats was happy with the effort from his players on the court.

“That was a great effort from all of our guys defensively," Oats said. "I thought we really locked in after the first eight minutes. If you take away that first minute-and-a-half of the second half, I thought our defense was really good that half as well. Florida is a good team. They play a lot of four out and have quick guards that can drive you. I thought we did a good job to keep them out of the paint and we had a big advantage in paint scoring tonight."

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down Alabama's big 86-71 win over the Florida Gators from Coleman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Alabama.