Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 2, 2021

Softball: Alabama 11, Texas A&M 3

Women's tennis: LSU 4, Alabama 0

Track & Field: Alabama at Florida Relays, Gainesville, Fla., All Day

Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT.

Softball: Alabama vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men's tennis: Alabama vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch

Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes earned her keep, apparently, with the Mexico Women's National Team after being called up for the third time this year.

Former Crimson Tide basketball player Levi Randolph boasted his off-court accomplishments, as he should have, being that he's the only men's player in program history to achieve Academic All-American status. Randolph was also a team captain during his time at The Capstone.

Alabama's Jasmine Walker, who recently declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft, will compete in the College 3-Point Championship at Hinkle Fieldhouse. She shot over 40% from three-point range in the 2020-21 season.

Alabama baseball had its fair share of former players on MLB rosters for 2021 Opening Day, including Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc, Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson, Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull, White Sox pitcher Matt Foster, and Nationals catcher Alex Avila. Head coach Brad Bohannon noticed the lack of position players on the list, surely.

155 days

April 2, 1948: Danny Ford, who played for the Crimson Tide and began his coaching career at Alabama, was born in Gadsden, Ala.

April 2, 1960: “Bear” Bryant said the Alabama offensive line was suspect for the upcoming season. "We only have three boys who have played any ball. We are real thin on the line," Bryant said after a scrimmage. Among those he praised included backs Mike Fracchia (60 yards rushing on 13 carries), Ray Abruzzese (39 yards on seven carries), Goobie Stapp (34 yards on five carries) and Butch Wilson (35 yards on four carries). The coach added that Tommy Brooker played well, with the junior receiver catching two passes for 47 yards and making all three extra-point attempts.

April 2, 1987: Former Alabama All-American offensive lineman Mike Johnson was born in Pensacola, Fla.

"A long way. I guess you could say it's the distance from Shreveport to Pasadena.” — Mike Johnson on how much the Crimson Tide improved from 2007 to 2009

