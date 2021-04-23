Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2021

Today is ... National Take a Chance Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Sea Island, Ga., All Day

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at LSU Alumni Gold, Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at John McDonnell Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day

Baseball: Alabama at Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., 5:30 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: The Crimson Tide made its way up to the leaderboard with the best round of the day at the SEC Championships. Alabama finished 3-under par and jumped six spots in the standings as it enters the final round on Friday.

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Najee Harris summarized "The Process" as best he could on ESPN's First Take, and his definition offers a peak into its ways of producing NFL talent (hint: it's related to high-level competition).

In case you're wondering, yes, Patrick Surtain Jr. lives a quiet existence on his 'island' at cornerback. Quite the reputation considering he pressed receivers more than anyone in the country.

I can tell you're missing football, so here's one more dose of it, enough to manage the wait until fall camp in August. The Crimson Tide's social media team is top-notch, go figure.

Luisa Blanco was voted one of four finalists for the Honda Award for Gymnastics along with Lynnzee Brown (Denver), Lexy Ramler (Minnesota) and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma). The Honda Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards for the past 45 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

134 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 23, 1989: Fresh off winning the Butkus Trophy, Derrick Thomas was picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After being the fourth person selected in the draft, Thomas, who was in Las Vegas with the ESPN crew for the draft, relays back to Tuscaloosa in a conference call, "I'm ecstatic about going to Kansas City." — Bryant Museum

April 23, 1992: Arie Kouandjio was born in Cameroon.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Whenever I see those crimson jerseys and crimson helmets, I feel humbled to have played football for Alabama. Other players in the NFL talk to me about their schools and their traditions. I just smile knowing the immense love Alabama fans have for our school and its football program. I'm proud to be a part of that Crimson Tide heritage." – Derrick Thomas

We'll leave you with this ...