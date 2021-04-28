Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT, Athens, Ga., Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Missouri, 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

Members of the Alabama Swim & Dive team picked out ring sizes today, soon adding to the overall collection by Crimson Tide athletics recently.

Pioneers of top-flight adapted athletics, the Crimson Tide are the subject of a feature this week.

Alabama softball made news again, as Montana Fouts continues her strong season for the Crimson Tide.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide 2021 opener:

129 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 28, 1991: Athletic director Hootie Ingram announced the Centennial Committee had chosen "Century of Champions" as the official theme for the upcoming celebration of Alabama's 100 years of football. Ingram made the announcement at the annual Football Media Weekend hosted by head coach Gene Stallings and the athletic department.

April 28, 2017: Former Crimson Tide players cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I was shocked. I expected it to be a whole lot tougher. But we rattled them before they could think clearly.” – Antonio Langham after Alabama defeated Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl for the national championship.

