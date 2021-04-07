Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 7, 2021

Today is ... National Beer Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at The Collegiate Invitational, Country Club of Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at LSU Tiger Golf Classic, Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Baseball: Alabama vs University of Louisiana Monroe, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: The Alabama men's golf team kept its position of 12th overall after round two at the Country Club of Birmingham. Its 36-hole total is 595 (296-299), with the final round still to play on Wednesday. In the second round, sophomore Canon Claycomb finished with a team-best total of 1-over par 72. The Crimson Tide are paired with Kentucky and Mississippi State in the final round.

Women's Golf: The No. 23 Crimson Tide women's team is currently in eighth place at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic. After two rounds, its total score of 592 is 25 strokes off the tournament leader and host LSU. But some individuals stood out for Alabama in round two, especially freshman Benedetta Moresco who sits in fourth place individually and tallied nine birdies in the first two days.

Did you notice?

Two members of Alabama's track and field program were named SEC Runner of the Week, Robert Dunning for his performance in hurdles and Tamara Clark for her performance in sprints.

Yesterday was #NationalStudentAthleteDay, so naturally Alabama student-athlete Allie Craig Cruce posted her appreciation of UA and the women's basketball team.

Alabama softball is the leader of the following stats for SEC play:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

150 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 7, 1930: Hank Crisp, a 32-year-old assistant coach was named athletic director, effective when Wallace Wade assumed his duties at Duke during the 1931 calendar year.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Willie Wyatt is a walking nightmare for centers.” — Coach Bill Curry talking about his nose guard in 1989.

