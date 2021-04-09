Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 9, 2021

Today is ... National Winston Churchill Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Crimson Tide Invite, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All Day, Watch/Live Stats

Softball: Alabama at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama at Texas A&M, College Station, TX., Watch/Listen

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis: Alabama fell to No. 3 Georgia, 4-0, in a midweek match in Athens, Ga., moving to 12-10 on the season. The Crimson Tide was ahead in the second sets at No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 singles before Georgia earned its fourth and final point to claim the win.

Track & Field, Cross Country: Senior Jake Spotswood had a strong showing in jumps at day one of the Crimson Tide Invite, finishing the day in second place of the decathlon event. He posted top marks in the long jump (7.08m) and high jump (1.99m) to close with 3779 points, trailing leader Chandler Mixon of Louisiana by 20 points.

Did you notice?

Since the NFL is expected to adopt a new uniform rule, receiver Jerry Jeudy is tempted by the return to the No. 4 jersey he wore for the Crimson Tide.

Nike signed Jaylen Waddle to deal yesterday, welcoming him was members of the swoosh, Derrick Henry and Amari Cooper.

Deservedly so, Alabama gymnastics coaches were reward for its success during the 2020-21 season as the Crimson Tide prepares for NCAA Championships.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

148 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 9, 1985: David Robertson was born in Birmingham.

April 9, 1988: A crowd of 51,117 turned out for the annual Crimson-White game, held this year at Birmingham's Legion Field due to construction at Bryant-Denny. Quarterback Vince Sutton was chosen as MVP as the White won 28-16.

Crimson Tide quote(s) of the day:

April 9: “I played sports for 60 years, and I think I’m expert at it, I know people and I know ability. Coaches are like athletes, and there are very few like in baseball who can run, can throw, can hit. Some can hit, some can’t throw or do different things. It’s the same with coaches, there are some who are the elite, the Mickey Mantles, there’s levels. … Saban’s he’s phenomenal. He’s that top echelon.” – Former Alabama basketball and baseball star Jack Kubiszyn (1956-58)

We'll leave you with this ...