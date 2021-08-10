Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

25 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"There's a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success." - Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...