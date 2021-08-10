Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

25 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"There's a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success." - Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Sports Illustrated, SEC Preview, Mark Ingram Jr., Aug. 10, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2021

GettyImages-1229557607-e1616504826681
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL: Linebacker Ryan Anderson Released by New York Giants

Derrick Henry
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Derrick Henry's Workload a Hot Topic with the Titans

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama practice, December 8, 2020
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Jahleel Billingsley Returns for First Practice in Shells

Alabama running back Trey Sanders
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Amazed to Watch Trey Sanders' Journey to Return to Health

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama spring practice, March 19, 2021
All Things Bama

Brian Robinson Jr. Excited to be Alabama's Starting RB: “I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity"

2020 Tokyo Olympics Logo
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-Up: United States Concludes Another Successful Olympic Appearance

080621_MFB_Defense_Practice1_KG8552
All Things Bama

Rebuilding After Success Again the Challenge for Alabama Football