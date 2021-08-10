Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- Rebuilding After Success Again the Challenge for Alabama Football
- Practice Report: Jahleel Billingsley Returns for First Practice in Shells
- The Extra Point: Derrick Henry's Workload a Hot Topic with Titans
- Alabama in the NFL: Linebacker Ryan Anderson Released by New York Giants
- Alabama Players Amazed to Watch Trey Sanders' Journey to Return to Health
- Brian Robinson Jr. Excited to be Alabama's Starting RB: "I've worked my whole life for this opportunity"
- Windham Wrap-Up: United States Concludes Another Successful Olympics Appearance
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
25 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"There's a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success." - Paul W. "Bear" Bryant