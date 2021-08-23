August 23, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: Florida State 4, Alabama 0

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

12 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

In the history of its football program, there are seven former Hoover High players who've signed with an NFL team. How many of them played at Alabama?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 23, 2006: The television show “Two-A-Days” premiered on MTV. The show about the lives of students at Hoover High School focused on the football team during the season and featured some people who would be associated with the Alabama football program in the future.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Every time a player goes out there, at least 20 people have some amount of influence on him. His mother has more influence than anyone. I know because I played, and I loved my mama.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Two-A-Days Hoover High School
