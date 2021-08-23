Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2021
Crimson Tide results
Soccer: Florida State 4, Alabama 0
Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- Nick Saban's Latest Message Comes Through Loud and Clear
- Oklahoma's Coaching Legacy is More Than Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer
- Alabama Soccer Falls to No. 1 Florida State, 4-0
- Alabama in the NFL: Falcons QB AJ McCarron Out for the Season with Torn ACL
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
12 days
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
In the history of its football program, there are seven former Hoover High players who've signed with an NFL team. How many of them played at Alabama?
The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 23, 2006: The television show “Two-A-Days” premiered on MTV. The show about the lives of students at Hoover High School focused on the football team during the season and featured some people who would be associated with the Alabama football program in the future.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Every time a player goes out there, at least 20 people have some amount of influence on him. His mother has more influence than anyone. I know because I played, and I loved my mama.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant