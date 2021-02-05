Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 5, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
- Nick Saban's Success at Producing Consensus All-Americans is Way Beyond Anything College Football Has Seen Before
- Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker to No. 25 Georgia 83-76
- SEC Announces 2019-20 Revenue Distribution
- Talk of the Tide: Which 2021 Signees Can Make an Instant Impact?
- Capacity and Ticket Information Announced for Alabama Baseball
- Bench Points a Key Factor in Alabama Basketball's Success
- How to Watch No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at No. 18 Missouri Tigers
- Alabama's Jasmine Walker Selected as a Finalist for Katrina McClain Award
- Throwback Thursday: 1972-73 Alabama Basketball
- Montana Fouts, Alexis Mack and KB Sides Named to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team
- Crimson Tikes: 5-Star Alarm
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at South Carolina Invitational
- Volleyball at Ole Miss, 12 p.m. CST, SEC Network, Live Stats
- Women's Tennis vs. Memphis, 1 p.m. CST, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's Basketball: Alabama 76, No. 25 Georgia 83
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener
211 days
Did You Notice?
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced he started the Tua Foundation to support youth initiatives, among other causes.
- 5-Star Alabama basketball signee JD Davison is a semifinalist for Naismith Boys National High School Player of the Year.
- Former Alabama forward and current Denver Nugget JaMychal Green got his first start of the 2020-21 NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds.
- As Black History Month is celebrated, remember former Alabama dual-sport athlete Charles Cleveland. He was an All-SEC basketball player and became the first African American to letter in baseball at UA.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
February 5, 1929: Al Worthington, who pitched 14 years in the major leagues, mostly with the Twins and Giants, was born on this day in 1929. It’s also Hank Aaron’s birthday.
February 5, 1966: Consensus All-American center Paul Crane had his own day in his hometown of Prichard, where the Alabama center-linebacker was honored and presented with a brand new $4,000 automobile. During his Crimson Tide career, Crane started all 33 games and averaged 50 minutes of playing time per contest. – Bryant Museum
February 5, 2018: Former Alabama defensive lineman and NFL player Jeremy Nunley died in Tuscaloosa. He was 46.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"When I met with Coach Saban at the SEC meetings I wanted to know, 'When you won it in 2009, you guys kind of faltered a little bit. Now that you won it in 2011, tell me exactly what you thought you learned.’ He gave me some great insight in what he saw and how things had changed and what he would guard against. One of the things was he started right away on the next season. He didn't wait." — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari