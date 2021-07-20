Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 20, 2021

Today is ... National Fortune Cookie Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

No games scheduled

Today's Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Softball: Team USA vs Italy, 10 pm CT, NBCSN

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

46 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 20, 1972: Jay Barker was born in Birmingham.

July 20, 1982: Hollywood producer Larry Spangler announced plans for a movie based on the life of Coach Paul. Early reports indicated Burt Reynolds might play the young Bryant while either George C. Scott or Burt Lancaster could be cast as the elder Bryant. The family hoped for John Wyane. Instead, Gary Busey ended up starring in “The Bear.”

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Nick is the best coach in college football because of the accomplishments he's had. He's done an outstanding job running his program from a scheme standpoint, from a recruiting standpoint, from a development standpoint. You name it, he does an outstanding job.” – Will Muschamp

We'll leave you with this ...