Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 20, 2021
Today is ... National Fortune Cookie Day
Crimson Tide in the Olympics results
No games scheduled
Today's Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule
Softball: Team USA vs Italy, 10 pm CT, NBCSN
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: No Rescheduling Games Due to COVID-19
- Name, Image and Likeness a Hot Topic of Conversation at SEC Media Days
- Instant Analysis: Recapping Day 1 of 2021 SEC Football Media Days
- LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. on Former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith: "He's a Great Player"
- Alabama NIL Tracker: Slade Bolden, Jahvon and Jaden Quinerly Join Mobley & Sons
- Dan Mullen Comments on Alabama's Recruiting Success in Florida: "Nobody Asked My Opinion on Rankings"
- Alabama Watch List Tracker: Brian Robinson, John Metchie up for Maxwell Award, Josh Jobe, Will Anderson for Bednarik
- Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear of Burden
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
46 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
July 20, 1972: Jay Barker was born in Birmingham.
July 20, 1982: Hollywood producer Larry Spangler announced plans for a movie based on the life of Coach Paul. Early reports indicated Burt Reynolds might play the young Bryant while either George C. Scott or Burt Lancaster could be cast as the elder Bryant. The family hoped for John Wyane. Instead, Gary Busey ended up starring in “The Bear.”
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Nick is the best coach in college football because of the accomplishments he's had. He's done an outstanding job running his program from a scheme standpoint, from a recruiting standpoint, from a development standpoint. You name it, he does an outstanding job.” – Will Muschamp