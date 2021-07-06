Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is ... National Fried Chicken Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

60 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 6, 1994: The movie “Forrest Gump,” based off a novel by Winston Groom, was released.

July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup" — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when announcing on this date in 1971 a 10-game series with Penn State beginning in 1981.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 6, 2021

