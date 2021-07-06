Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 6, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Florida
- Alabama Basketball Guard Jaden Shackelford Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- The Complete Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
- USC Commit 2022 DB Domani Jackson on Alabama Visit: "It Opened My Eyes"
- 2022 RHP Riley Quick Commits to Alabama Baseball
- Two-Sport In-State Standout Antonio Kite Pledges to Alabama
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
60 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
July 6, 1994: The movie “Forrest Gump,” based off a novel by Winston Groom, was released.
July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup" — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when announcing on this date in 1971 a 10-game series with Penn State beginning in 1981.