Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2021
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Baseball: Alabama vs N.C. State, 1 p.m. CT, Ruston, La., Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Softball: Alabama vs UCLA, 8:30 p.m., Oklahoma City, Okla., Listen/Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Softball: Alabama 5, Arizona 1
Did you notice?
- Catcher Sam Praytor was selected as a Third Team All-American. The Crimson Tide catcher was also name to the All-SEC First Team.
- The Julio Jones sweepstakes may not be coming to an end anytime soon. Your guess is as good as mine.
- DeVonta Smith agreed to his first NFL contract, a fully guaranteed rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
92 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 4, 1927: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown filmed his first movie “The Fair Co-Ed.” The silent movie would soon appear in screens across the country with Hollywood starlet Marion Davies sharing the spotlight with the ex-Crimson Tide halfback. The film was a comedy, but promoted by Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios as being the best college movie ever made. Brown was an honor student who worked his way through school while finding time to play in football, baseball and track.
June 4, 2018: Legendary basketball coach C.M. Newton died.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I don’t think there’s been a better person in athletics than C.M. Newton. In all athletics, not just basketball. He had the utmost respect from people." — former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith