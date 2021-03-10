Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 10, 2021

Today is … National Mario Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: No. 24 Alabama vs Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: No. 24 Alabama 11, South Alabama 8

Swimming and diving: Sophomore Tanesha Lucoe and junior Kevin Li earned spots for the final day of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships after posting 498.65 and 671.30 overall points, respectively. Lucoe is in seventh place and Li is in eighth entering the finals. The championships are held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

Yesterday was running back Najee Harris' birthday. As you can imagine, there were countless videos posted of his trademarked hurdles. It's four years worth, so sit back and enjoy. Spoiler: the hurdle against Notre Dame is included.

Per a tweet from Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, Jaylen Waddle only enforced his reputation as a burner. Will he top former teammate Henry Ruggs' time in the 40 yd. dash? It's going to be tough, but he is supposed to run at the upcoming Alabama Pro Day.

According to the Washington Post, a Maryland man faces federal charges for selling fraudulent Alabama memorabilia, in addition to defrauding Alabama TV stations. Douglas Edward Duren agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Alabama. Authorities alleged he sold items with forged signatures, including sports collectibles and movie posters, over a nine-year period on three fake websites. He could face up to 20 years in prison and forfeiture of $277,000.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

178 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 10, 2010: The Alabama football team visited the White House for the first time with Nick Saban. When the coach and President met in the Green Room, ESPN reported that he said "Every new success brings a new set of challenges," and President Barack Obama responded: "Tell me about it!"

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"One of the trademarks of this team has been its unwavering focus on what's important. I know shortly after the 2008 season, Coach hung a picture of the Florida Gators winning the national championship in the locker room -- not too subtle. It was his way of asking his players, did they want to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill? Or did they want to work hard enough to beat the best team in the country? It's pretty clear what choice they made." — President Barack Obama

