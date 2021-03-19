Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2021

Today is … National Backyard Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Athens, Ga.

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Women's NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Track & Field: Alabama at Tiger Track Classic, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, Watch

Volleyball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Live Stats

Softball: No. 3 Alabama vs No. 21 Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: No. 22 Alabama at No. 1 Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6:30 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen

Crimson Tide results

Swimming & Diving: There were multiple stand-out performances for the Crimson Tide in its second day at the NCAA Championships, including new Alabama record-holder Kalia Antoniou. The junior eclipsed the school's previous record in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.85, her third time under 22 for the day. Meanwhile, junior Kensey McMahon took third in the B final of the 500-meter freestyle and finished 11th overall. Crimson Tide swimmers snatched collective honors as well, with Anoniou joining Cora Dupre, Flora Molnar and Morgan Scott in taking a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle relay. It was Alabama's first top-eight finish, at least in this event, at NCAA Championships since 1985

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

It looks like Alabama remade the famous tape measure scene in Hinkel Fieldhouse from the movie Hoosiers.

Five-star Alabama basketball signee JD Davison picked up another individual accolade before he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

Former Alabama defensive back Tony Brown re-signed with Cincinnati, making the Bengals a semi-permanent home for a somewhat tumultuous career.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of running back Kenyan Drake yesterday, marking yet another former Alabama player to sign in free agency.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

169 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 19, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first spring practice officially began a day later than expected because of torrential rains in Tuscaloosa. Two players who immediately impressed Bryant were guards Milton Frank of Huntsville and Gary Phillips of Dothan.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I didn't care if we ever quit practicing. I loved it. The only other guy I ever knew who loved it as much was Jerry Duncan. He would beg to practice even when he was hurt. I've actually seen him cry because the trainer told him he couldn't scrimmage." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on tackle Jerry Duncan (1964-66).

We'll leave you with this …