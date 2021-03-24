Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2021
Today is ... National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Men's NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Maryland, 12 p.m. CT, San Antonio, TX, ESPN2, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Volleyball: Alabama at No. 3 Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, Lexington, Ky., Watch/Live Stats
Softball: No. 4 Alabama vs North Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: Southern Miss 5, Alabama 4
Bama Central Headlines …
- Mac Jones, Patrick Surtain II Big Winners During Alabama's First Pro Day
- Patrick Murphy Provides Injury Update on Star Freshman Bailey Dowling
- Just A Minute: ChampionshipU? Not Yet, But Alabama is Getting There
- Alabama Baseball Falls in Midweek Matchup to Southern Miss, 5-4
- Alabama in the NFL Offseason Tracker: Linebacker Ryan Anderson Joins New York Giants
- Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- What Do the Oddsmakers Think of Alabama Heading into Sweet 16?
- Herbert Jones Named a Finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award
- Josh Primo Shines in Return to Action Against Maryland
- How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs UCLA in the 2021 NCAA Tournament
- Everything Alabama's Next Opponent UCLA Said After Beating Abilene Christian
- John Petty Jr.'s Offensive Resurgence Means Trouble for UCLA and Beyond
- Everything Maryland Said After Alabama Ran Away From the Terps in Indianapolis
- What Alabama Said After Beating Maryland, Going to the Sweet 16
- Crimson Tikes: Terp du jour
- BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 96, Maryland 77 in the NCAA Tournament
- LB Christian Harris Leading an Experienced Alabama Defense
- Alabama Gymnastics Excited to Continue Postseason Competition at Coleman Coliseum
- Alabama Softball Slides a Spot in Polls, Still Consensus Top 5
Did you notice?
- Check out Chris Stewart's call when Alabama went on its big run that all but sealed a win to Maryland
- Nate Oats and Alabama return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004. Listen to the locker room as post-game celebrations ensued. AD Greg Byrne seems to have hired the right guy for the job.
- Tuscaloosa is running out of real estate advertising Crimson Tide success. Congratulations, of course, to the four Alabama swimmers named NCAA Champions.
- In what's probably a bitter-sweet moment for Alabama fans, center Landon Dickerson snaps to Mac Jones during Pro Day. Jones, as always, displayed supreme accuracy.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
164 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum
March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson went 75-62 overall, with a 34-38 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." – Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban