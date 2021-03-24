Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2021

Today is ... National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Men's NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Maryland, 12 p.m. CT, San Antonio, TX, ESPN2, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Volleyball: Alabama at No. 3 Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, Lexington, Ky., Watch/Live Stats

Softball: No. 4 Alabama vs North Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Southern Miss 5, Alabama 4

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Check out Chris Stewart's call when Alabama went on its big run that all but sealed a win to Maryland

Nate Oats and Alabama return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004. Listen to the locker room as post-game celebrations ensued. AD Greg Byrne seems to have hired the right guy for the job.

Tuscaloosa is running out of real estate advertising Crimson Tide success. Congratulations, of course, to the four Alabama swimmers named NCAA Champions.

In what's probably a bitter-sweet moment for Alabama fans, center Landon Dickerson snaps to Mac Jones during Pro Day. Jones, as always, displayed supreme accuracy.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

164 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum

March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson went 75-62 overall, with a 34-38 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." – Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this …