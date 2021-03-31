Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Forward Jasmine Walker declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft after collecting numerous accolades in her time at The Capstone. She leaves Alabama as third all-time in single-season three-point percentage (42.2 in 2020/21) and career three-point percentage (37.4). She also holds the UA single-game scoring record with a 41-point performance at Auburn earlier this year, a record that could last a while.

Graduate senior Bailey Hemphill is better than most at softball. If you didn't know, now you do. Take a look at where she stands all-time at Alabama.

Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris reunited for what is probably the last time in Alabama's indoor facility at its second Pro Day. Appreciate what you saw last year, Crimson Tide fans.

March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.

"The greatest swan song in the history of football." — Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News on Wallace Wade’s 1930 team winning the national championship

