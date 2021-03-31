Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Clams on the Half Shell Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- "We're Not Done Yet": Alabama Basketball's Story is Far From Over
- Heisman Trophy Winner Devonta Smith Helps Mac Jones by Running Routes During Alabama's Second ProDay
- Hinkle Fieldhouse May Be Legendary, But Felt Anything But Home to Alabama in NCAA Tournament
- Nick Saban Proud of Alabama Basketball's Historic 2020-21 Season: "They Played Really Hard"
- Alabama Starts to Gear Up for First Spring Scrimmage
- JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: Bounced
- Alabama Softball Squanders Late Lead, Drops Series to No. 7 Kentucky
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
157 days
Did you notice?
- Forward Jasmine Walker declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft after collecting numerous accolades in her time at The Capstone. She leaves Alabama as third all-time in single-season three-point percentage (42.2 in 2020/21) and career three-point percentage (37.4). She also holds the UA single-game scoring record with a 41-point performance at Auburn earlier this year, a record that could last a while.
- Graduate senior Bailey Hemphill is better than most at softball. If you didn't know, now you do. Take a look at where she stands all-time at Alabama.
- Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris reunited for what is probably the last time in Alabama's indoor facility at its second Pro Day. Appreciate what you saw last year, Crimson Tide fans.
On this Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 31, 1930: Football coach Wallace Wade announced he will be leaving Alabama after the 1930 season and moving to Duke, to be head coach and athletic director.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The greatest swan song in the history of football." — Clyde Bolton of the Birmingham News on Wallace Wade’s 1930 team winning the national championship