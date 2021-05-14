Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2021

Today is ... National Underground America Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at SEC Championships, College Station, TX., All Day, Watch/Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., TBA, Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 7 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 5, Kentucky 1

Track & Field, Cross Country: At the SEC Championships in College Station TX., the Crimson Tide set records and placed first in multiple events. Senior Tamara Clark set a facility record in the 200m prelims with a time of 22.55. Meanwhile, graduate senior Natassha McDonald advanced to the finals in the same event with a career-best time of 23.10, good enough for fifth-best overall.

Cont'd: Robert Dunning, fellow graduate senior, tied the sixth-fastest score of program history in the 400m hurdles with a time of 50.44, securing a spot in the finals. Vincent Kiprop finished the day an SEC champion with a time of 28:55:56 in the 10,000 meter, winning by over 15 seconds. Kiprop's sister, junior Mercy Chelangat, recorded the fastest time in the NCAA this season in the same event with a record 32:13:13, awarded as an SEC champion in the process and winning by over one minute. It also set an SEC meet record.



Did you notice?

Under coach Nick Saban, Alabama football players break plenty of records, sure, but this figure isn't as publicized as the others.

As many probably predicted, first-round pick Jasmine Walker of the WNBA made the final roster for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Former Crimson Tide pitcher Spencer Turnbull put in an impressive performance on the mound for the Detroit Tigers.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

113 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 14, 1961: While discussing the recently-completed spring football drills, Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant cited a couple of young'uns who had a chance to do something. Bryant said 185-pound junior guard Jimmy Wilson was "the brightest spot of the spring" and sophomore end Jimmy Dill "was sensational at times." When asked about some of the seniors, Bryant said, "They are supposed to do well."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't hire anybody not brighter than I am. If they're not smarter than me, I don't need them." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

